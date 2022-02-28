Katy Perry on American Idol Fiancé The ‘Bromance’ of Orlando Bloom and Fellow Judge Luke Bryan

“He talks about you now in the car all the time,” Perry said of Bloom. “It’s crazy. He’s like, ‘Luke’s such a good guy, isn’t he?’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, he’s a sweet kid.'”

Video chatting with Perry in between auditions, Bryan said “What’s up, homie?”

During another take, Bryan received a video message from Bloom, to which Perry — who shares 17-month-old daughter Daisy Dove with Bloom, responded, “He’s so in love with you.”

“I can’t even begin to tell you what a day I’ve had,” Bloom said in the video message to Bryan.

“Get yourself someone that looks at you the way Orlando looks at Luke,” Perry said. “I haven’t heard from my fiancé all day, but meanwhile, he sends video messages with hearts in his eyes to Luke.”

“And you may be wondering where you can audition for American Idol this year,” Richie then added as he worked on the landscaping of his home.”It’s called love in Bloom,” said Bryan.

“Literally from anywhere, just keep it clean because even though they’re virtual auditions, there are producers,” Perry, 37, noted from on top of her laundry machines.