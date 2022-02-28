Katy Perry on American Idol Fiancé The ‘Bromance’ of Orlando Bloom and Fellow Judge Luke Bryan
Idol judges Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, and Katy Perry kicked off the 20th season of the ABC singing competition show with a bang — and some new revelations!
“There’s a bromance going on,” Perry, 37, said during a break between auditions.
“Yeah, me and Orlando are slowly falling in love,” said Bryan, 45, said of Perry’s fiancé, Orlando Bloom.
“He talks about you now in the car all the time,” Perry said of Bloom. “It’s crazy. He’s like, ‘Luke’s such a good guy, isn’t he?’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, he’s a sweet kid.'”
Video chatting with Perry in between auditions, Bryan said “What’s up, homie?”
“Sup, bro,” Bloom, 45, responded.
During another take, Bryan received a video message from Bloom, to which Perry — who shares 17-month-old daughter Daisy Dove with Bloom, responded, “He’s so in love with you.”
“I can’t even begin to tell you what a day I’ve had,” Bloom said in the video message to Bryan.
“Get yourself someone that looks at you the way Orlando looks at Luke,” Perry said. “I haven’t heard from my fiancé all day, but meanwhile, he sends video messages with hearts in his eyes to Luke.”
“Literally from anywhere, just keep it clean because even though they’re virtual auditions, there are producers,” Perry, 37, noted from on top of her laundry machines.
Bryan then popped out from behind a shower curtain. “Speaking of clean, it’s almost time for Idol Across America, so go audition now,” he said. “You can even audition from your bathroom!”
This season, the judges will award a new platinum ticket to a contestant in each of the three cities: Nashville, Austin, and Los Angeles. This ticket will get them not only to Hollywood, but also through the first elimination during Hollywood Week.
