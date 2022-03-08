‘Khan ready to compete’, Gill welcomes opp’s no-confidence motion

Adsence Ads 300X250
08th Mar, 2022. 04:00 pm
08th Mar, 2022. 04:00 pm
Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill. Image: File

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill said ‘Khan is ready to compete’ after the opposition submitted the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan in the national assembly (NA) secretariat today.

Read more: No place for a corrupt system in Naya Pakistan: Shahbaz Gill

Sharing a tweet minutes after the no-confidence motion was submitted, Gill said, “We welcome the opposition’s no-trust [motion]. Imran Khan’s message to his nation is that he will fight this buying and selling in any case. Imran Khan will never give NRO to these thieves.”

SAPM further wrote, “Khan is ready to compete and will give them [opposition] the last defeat of the five years [tenure].” He also expressed that ‘the whole nation stands with Khan’.

Read more: Opposition submits no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan

More than 100 members of the opposition parties have signed the motion, Bol News report quoted sources within the opposition as saying.

Meanwhile, PML-N leaders Saad Rafique, Naveed Qamar, Ayaz Sadiq, and Central Information Secretary of PPP Shazia Atta Marri have submitted a requisition in the NA secretariat to convene a session of the lower house.

