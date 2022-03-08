‘Khan ready to compete’, Gill welcomes opp’s no-confidence motion

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill said ‘Khan is ready to compete’ after the opposition submitted the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan in the national assembly (NA) secretariat today.

Sharing a tweet minutes after the no-confidence motion was submitted, Gill said, “We welcome the opposition’s no-trust [motion]. Imran Khan’s message to his nation is that he will fight this buying and selling in any case. Imran Khan will never give NRO to these thieves.” ہم اپوزیشن کی عدم اعتماد کو ویلکم کرتے ہیں۔ عمران خان کا اپنی قوم کے لئے پیغام ہے کہ وہ ہر صورت اس خریدو فروخت کا مقابلہ کریں گے۔ عمران خان کسی صورت ان چوروں کو NRO نہیں دیں گے۔ خان مقابلے کے لئے تیار ہے اور ان کو ان پانچ سالوں کی آخری شکست دیں گے۔پوری قوم خان کے ساتھ کھڑی ہے — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) March 8, 2022

SAPM further wrote, “Khan is ready to compete and will give them [opposition] the last defeat of the five years [tenure].” He also expressed that ‘the whole nation stands with Khan’.

More than 100 members of the opposition parties have signed the motion, Bol News report quoted sources within the opposition as saying.

Meanwhile, PML-N leaders Saad Rafique, Naveed Qamar, Ayaz Sadiq, and Central Information Secretary of PPP Shazia Atta Marri have submitted a requisition in the NA secretariat to convene a session of the lower house.