Kissan Card will make farmers prosperous, says Punjab Governor Sarwar

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that the government’s historic initiative of the Kissan Card will transform the agriculture sector in Pakistan by making farmers prosperous.

Read more: Prime Minister Imran Khan launches ‘Kisan Portal’ to give ‘voice to small farmers’

The Kissan Card will assist farmers in fertilizers, seeds, and pesticides as well as loans and assistance for affected crops in case of any natural calamity. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is working on various programs for agricultural development in the country.

He stated this while talking to a delegation led by Sardar Mubashir Majeed Dogar of All Pakistan Farmers and Labor Ittehad, Central President of All Pakistan Farmers and Labor Ittehad, Sardar Shahid Mehmood patron of the Pakistan Farmers Labor Ittehad, and others at Governor House, Lahore. During the meeting, various issues as well as the problems related to the reduction in the price of fertilizers and ensuring timely supply, abolition of GST on agricultural seeds, and types of equipment were discussed.

During the meeting, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that the initiative of the Kisan Card would bring agrarian revolution in the country which would make the lives of farmers easier by using technology, increasing agricultural production, and saving foreign exchange. This initiative will also play a role in reducing poverty, especially in rural areas. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is working on various programs for agricultural development in the country. Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that the government is working for the development projects of agriculture sector worth Rs. 300 billion. In addition to the two big dams, small dams are also being built to ensure a better supply of water to crops and the canal system is being improved. He said that he would personally oversee the implementation of the agricultural sector development plan in the country. Under the Kisan Card Trial Scheme, farmers can purchase agricultural machinery and solar systems from registered dealers at subsidized rates. He further said that 30,000 service centers have been set up across the province to facilitate farmers in obtaining Kisan Cards.

Read more: PM Imran Khan launches ‘Kisan Card Scheme’ to facilitate farmers

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that the present government is working on various projects to solve the problems of the farmers as well as all sections of the society and to strengthen them. Farmers will not be left alone and we will not allow oppression and injustice towards farmers.

Governor Punjab said that during his visit to the United States and Uzbekistan, he has signed MoUs with agricultural universities for the production and research of new agricultural seeds across the country, including Punjab. We all have to strengthen Pakistan together, he added.