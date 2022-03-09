US waging ‘economic war’ on Russia

MOSCOW – The Kremlin said on Wednesday that the United States has initiated an economic war on Moscow, citing an avalanche of sanctions against the country in response to its military foray into pro-Western Ukraine.

Read More: Fake propaganda?

“The United States has declared economic war on Russia, and it is de facto conducting this war,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters, as the Russian government scrambled to take steps to mitigate the economic consequences of the sanctions.