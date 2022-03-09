Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

09th Mar, 2022. 04:29 pm
US waging ‘economic war’ on Russia

An economic War
MOSCOW – The Kremlin said on Wednesday that the United States has initiated an economic war on Moscow, citing an avalanche of sanctions against the country in response to its military foray into pro-Western Ukraine.

“The United States has declared economic war on Russia, and it is de facto conducting this war,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters, as the Russian government scrambled to take steps to mitigate the economic consequences of the sanctions.

