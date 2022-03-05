Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

05th Mar, 2022. 03:29 pm
Kris Jenner reveals that Kourtney Kardashian has found the coveted 'balance' with Travis Barker

Kris Jenner recently revealed that Kourtney Kardashian is overjoyed to have finally found the coveted balance in her life amidst her whirlwind romance with Travis Barker.

During an interview with Bustle, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum discussed her first-relationship born’s with Blink-182 drummer Adam Levine.

“At some point, you have to make a decision about how you’re going to spend your time and balance,” Jenner explained.

“I believe Kourtney has finally found the balance she has sought for so long.” And she’s been content. “You can see it on her face, in her demeanour, and in her laughter,” she added.

Previously, the Poosh founder spoke to the outlet about having fewer ties in business than the rest of the Kardashian clan.

“Working is not and will never be my top priority,” she admitted. “It’s sort of true.”

“For example, I want to work at a place where I’m happy. “Right now, I’m working on Poosh more than I have on Poosh,” she added.

Meanwhile, the couple is reportedly planning a private wedding for which only close family and friends will be invited.

 

 

