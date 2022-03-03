Kulbhushan’s arrest proved Indian hand behind terrorism in Pakistan: Fawad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhary said the arrest of serving Indian officer Kulbhushan Jadhav on this day six years ago in Balochistan had once again proved that India had been behind terrorism in Pakistan.

On Thursday, in a tweet, he said that Kulbhushan was the mastermind of terrorist acts in Karachi and Balochistan.

“Six years back today, Pakistan Army arrested a serving Indian Army officer #KulbhushanJadhav who was hiding in Balochistan and was masterminding terrorist attacks in Karachi and Balochistan.”

“This was another direct evidence of Indian involvement in terrorism in Pak[istan],” said Chaudhary.

Jadhav was a commander of the Indian Navy associated with the Indian spy agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW). He was arrested on March 3, 2016, from Balochistan on allegations of espionage and terrorism.

Jadhav, in his trial at a military court, had confessed to his involvement in terrorist plots across Pakistan.

The spy was subsequently sentenced to death in 2017. However, India insisted that Jadhav was not a spy, claiming he was kidnapped from Iran.