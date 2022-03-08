Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Xinhua Xinhua

08th Mar, 2022. 10:36 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

Lao health ministry, partner to eliminate malaria

Xinhua Xinhua

08th Mar, 2022. 10:36 am
malaria
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

VIENTIANE – The Department of Communicable Disease Control under the Lao Ministry of Health, working in partnership with Health and Population Services International, has received new funding to assist pharmacies and clinics to eliminate malaria in Laos.

In Lao capital Vientiane, this work is being led by the Greater Mekong Subregion Elimination of Malaria through Surveillance project, with financial support from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. The foundation has provided more than 1.19 million U.S. dollars to Population Services International to finance the work of the Department of Communicable Disease Control and the Center of Malariology, Parasitology and Entomology.

According to a report of local daily Vientiane Times on Tuesday, the grant will support the strengthening of the public sector, pharmacies, and clinics to control and accelerate malaria elimination in the provinces of Savannakhet, Champasak, Saravan, Sekong and Attapeu.

Deputy Director of the Department of Communicable Disease Control Ratsamy Vongkhamsao and acting Country Director of Population Services International Laos Saysana Phanalasy signed a Memorandum of Understanding on the control and elimination of the disease here last Friday. Malaria is a threat to the people of Laos and many other countries.

Every year, people in the five southern provinces of Laos contract malaria, Ratsamy said. “We would like to continue to ask for assistance at a time when Laos is facing economic difficulties as well as dealing with the continuing threat of COVID-19,” she added. The project aims to support the government’s strategy to eliminate malaria in Laos by 2030 by integrating pharmacies and clinics into national surveillance systems, planning, and management structures.

Read More

10 hours ago
Ukraine, Russia fail to agree on refugee corridors

KYIV, March 7, 2022 (AFP) - Ukraine and Russia made tentative progress in...
11 hours ago
ECC approves Rs8.28 billion Ramazan relief package

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) has approved the Ramazan Relief Package...
11 hours ago
Tunisia swears in judicial watchdog under

TUNIS, March 7, 2022 (AFP) - Tunisia's President Kais Saied inaugurated a "temporary"...
13 hours ago
Egyptian children win young cultural ambassador to Chaina award

CAIRO, March 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Ambassador to Egypt Liao Liqiang honored...
17 hours ago
'I'm a shambles!' Months before her death, Cilla Black 'willed herself to die.'

CILLA BLACK died tragically on August 1, 2015. Her close friend later...
17 hours ago
Clive Myrie, a BBC presenter, sends a message as he flees war-torn Kyiv

Clive Myrie, a BBC presenter from Bolton, has stated that he has...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

pakistan
6 mins ago
Pak vs Aus: Pakistan restrict Australia at 459 on fourth day of first Test

On Tuesday, Australia were all out for 459 in their first innings...
29 mins ago
Fawad Chaudhry dispels notion of any rift within PTI

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has dispelled the...
39 mins ago
Covid-19 infection rate continues to decline in the country

Covid-19 infection rate continues to decline in Pakistan as the positivity ratio...
Samsung Galaxy A32
1 hour ago
Samsung Galaxy A32 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

In Pakistan, the Samsung Galaxy A32 costs Rs. 39,999. The retail pricing...
Adsence Ad 300X600