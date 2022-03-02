PEHEL-911 to be one-stop emergency relief point for people: PM Imran

Prime Minister Imran Khan directed the concerned authorities to take all necessary measures to ensure hiccup-free operations of the helpline through trial run and soft launch. Image: AFP

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Wednesday said the launch of a universal emergency helpline, PEHEL, in the country would be a one-stop emergency relief point for people in crisis.

The premier was chairing a review meeting on Pakistan Emergency Helpline (PEHEL)-911.

He was briefed that all 36 individual emergency numbers for the provision of emergency services like fire brigade, police, health assistance, disaster recovery, motorway police, etc; would be integrated into PEHEL-911.

A needy person will have to dial just 911 and the call centre would forward the call to the relevant government agency.

During the meeting, the PM observed that securing the life and property of the people is their utmost priority.

He also directed the concerned authorities to take all necessary measures to ensure hiccup-free operations of the helpline through trial run and soft launch before its actual launch in the holy month of Ramazan.

As a part of the Digital Pakistan Initiative, the project is a joint venture of information technology (IT) and interior ministries.

