PML-N Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb has asked the PTI government to immediately pay refunds for Sales Tax to tractor industry.

In a statement Marriyum Aurangzeb said the closure of industrial units manufacturing tractors and agricultural tools was an alarming sign for the country’s economy and a proof of the destruction of both agriculture and industry because of the corrupt and incompetent PTI regime.

She warned that this could lead to food inflation and insecurity in Pakistan. The country was already suffering from extreme food inflation especially in rural areas. These, she said, were the horrific fruits of Imran Khan’s so-called national development.

The former information minister said for the past two years the FBR had not paid a single penny of the Sales Tax refund. If the revenue had increased so much according to Imran, why was the Sales tax refund not paid for two years, she questioned. This inability of the FBR to pay billions in Sales Tax refunds was a contradiction of Imran Khan’s claims.

Marriyum said shutting down of these units would lead to further inflation in the already economic crisis struck country. Two hundred thousand families would be hit by this whereas six million were already unemployed and 20 million were living below poverty line thanks to Imran.

She demanded that this amount be paid immediately to save 200,000 families from misery and starvation.