Marriyum urges Imran to target inflation instead of opposition leaders  

PML-N Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that Imran Khan’s increasing abusive, aggressive and threatening speeches were proof that he had lost his mind because he knows that the no-confidence motion will be successful.

Addressing a press conference in Chak Shehzad, flanked by Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Marriyum said when Imran started listing his top targets in future, she and the nation were hoping that his top targets would be reducing prices of sugar, wheat electricity, gas, medicines and petrol. The people thought they’d get to hear the 10 million jobs as a target. They hoped the five million homes for the poor were going to be Imran’s target. But as always Imran’s objectives were political victimisation and persecution of his political opponents.

“Imran’s threats, abusive language, mudslinging and hooliganism will have no effect on the spirit of the joint opposition not will it have any impact on the outcome of the no-confidence motion. The opposition has already suffered the worst spell of political victimisation by Imran. They were tortured in death row cells. Their daughters and other family members were harassed, handcuffed and arrested in front of them on fictitious charges and they were maligned by smear campaigns. These empty threats by a desperate, week, powerless, characterless, and classless hooligan means absolutely nothing”, she lambasted.

She said the baffled, frustrated, desperate and insinuating speech by Imran reflected his rapidly deteriorating mental health due to the realisation that his time was up. She said Imran, the kingpin of sugar, flour, medicines, electricity, gas and petrol theft scandal knew that his journey to prison was inevitable.

Marriyum said, “Imran’s rant of being a victim of an international conspiracy ridiculous and laughable. Since being imposed on Pakistan, Imran has damaged ties with China, stood by and watched when India officially annexed Occupied Kashmir, served his foreign funders’ interest, enslaved national economy and state bank to IMF, surrendered national economy’s sovereignty and hurt Pakistan in every way imaginable, locally and internationally. Why would any international power conspire against Imran if they would want to hurt Pakistan? They would actually conspire to keep him in power if they wanted to damage Pakistan’s interest”.

She reminded how Imran forced everyone to keep the details of this foreign funding secret, but the State Bank exposed it all. The SBP showed how Imran issued forged and fake certificates to justify illegal billions of rupees and millions of dollars money laundered. 1 offshore company, 349 foreign companies and 44 individuals were involved in this illegal foreign funding according to the State Bank of Pakistan. Before abusing or threatening the opposition Imran should tell the nation who was Sahir Iqbal, Muhammad Nouman, and Muhammad Rafiq who were all hired by Imran’s signature and were guilty of getting millions in foreign funding. She said Imran and his accomplices would soon pay for all this and sugar, flour, medicines theft of the people of Pakistan.

The PML-N Secretary Information said the session of the Parliament had nothing to do with the President of Pakistan and it was constitutional obligation of the Speaker to call the session in less than 14 days. She challenged Imran to hold the parliamentary session as soon as possible instead of cowering behind delays and embarrassing himself. Imran’s political death is inevitable.