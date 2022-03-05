Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

05th Mar, 2022. 03:13 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Meghan Markle supporters mock Samantha’s new lawsuit, saying, ‘Let’s finish with Ukraine first.’

Web Desk BOL News

05th Mar, 2022. 03:13 pm
Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle supporters mock Samantha’s new lawsuit, saying, ‘Let’s finish with Ukraine first.’

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Meghan Markle’s supporters are rallying around her as she receives yet another slap from her family.

Samantha Markle, Meghan’s half-sister, sparked outrage among Sussex fans after suing the 41-year-old for defamation. Meghan made “demonstrably false and malicious statements” to “a worldwide audience” during an interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, according to the elder sibling.

One Twitter user wished, “I hope Meghan files a countersuit.”

“Did Meghan even mention her?!” mocked another Suits fan.

“If I recall correctly basically all Meghan said about Sammie is: I don’t talk about people I don’t know and she was raised as an only child. What is she suing for?” a third joined the bandwagon.

“I do not believe she is going to sue and I am not even going to read the article,” wrote another.

“Not today Samantha. Let’s finish with Ukraine first. C’mon now,” one said, referring to more important issues in the world.

During their candid interview with Oprah, Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, made shocking claims. The couple revealed that their son was targeted for his skin colour even before he was born, and that they now pay for their own security after the Firm cut their budget.

 

Read More

1 hour ago
SBP hosts discussion on digital banks

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) hosted a discussion on digital...
1 hour ago
SBP may consider global commodity prices in upcoming monetary policy decision

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) is likely to consider the...
1 hour ago
Miscreants involved in Peshawar blast have been identified: Sheikh Rashid

ISLAMABAD: Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said on Saturday that all the...
2 hours ago
Did Kyle Abrams hinted romance with Deepti Vempati?

On Love Is Blind, Deepti Vempati's relationship with fiancé Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee...
2 hours ago
Africa's COVID-19 cases surpass 11.21 mln: Africa CDC

ADDIS ABABA - The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa reached...
3 hours ago
Replacing one prime minister with another will not bring change: Mustafa Kamal

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Mustafa Kamal on Saturday said dismantling...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Kourtney Kardashian
3 mins ago
Kris Jenner reveals that Kourtney Kardashian has found the coveted ‘balance’ with Travis Barker

Kris Jenner recently revealed that Kourtney Kardashian is overjoyed to have finally...
Meghan Markle
10 mins ago
Meghan Markle supporters mock Samantha’s new lawsuit, saying, ‘Let’s finish with Ukraine first.’

Meghan Markle's supporters are rallying around her as she receives yet another...
13 mins ago
Amy Schumer broke Micheal Cera’s policy of Family secrecy

Michael Cera's life has taken a turn for the better! According to...
Meghan Markle
28 mins ago
Meghan Markle’s response to Prince Charles’ offer at her wedding left him reeling

Sussex, Duchess of Meghan Markle, who married Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex,...
Adsence Ad 300X600