Meghan Markle supporters mock Samantha’s new lawsuit, saying, ‘Let’s finish with Ukraine first.’

Meghan Markle’s supporters are rallying around her as she receives yet another slap from her family.

Samantha Markle, Meghan’s half-sister, sparked outrage among Sussex fans after suing the 41-year-old for defamation. Meghan made “demonstrably false and malicious statements” to “a worldwide audience” during an interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, according to the elder sibling.

One Twitter user wished, “I hope Meghan files a countersuit.”

“Did Meghan even mention her?!” mocked another Suits fan.

“If I recall correctly basically all Meghan said about Sammie is: I don’t talk about people I don’t know and she was raised as an only child. What is she suing for?” a third joined the bandwagon.

“I do not believe she is going to sue and I am not even going to read the article,” wrote another.

“Not today Samantha. Let’s finish with Ukraine first. C’mon now,” one said, referring to more important issues in the world.

During their candid interview with Oprah, Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, made shocking claims. The couple revealed that their son was targeted for his skin colour even before he was born, and that they now pay for their own security after the Firm cut their budget.