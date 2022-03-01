Milk price in Karachi increased by Rs10/ litre to Rs 150

Milk price in Karachi has been increased by Rs10 per litre without any official notification.

Karachi Dairy and Cattle Farmers Association has overnight raised the rate of essential commodity on its own.

The milk is being sold at Rs 150 per litre in the metropolis against the government rate of Rs120 per litre whereas the city administration and Sindh government are play the role of silent spectator over the arbitrary action of Karachi Dairy and Cattle Farmers Association.