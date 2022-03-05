Miscreants involved in Peshawar blast have been identified: Sheikh Rashid

ISLAMABAD: Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said on Saturday that all the miscreants involved in the Peshawar blast had been identified.

The minister released a video message on the national and political situation in the country and made a significant revelation regarding the incident that took place in the Kocha Risaldar area of Peshawar.

Sheikh Rashid said that police and intelligence agencies had traced the miscreants involved in the terrorist attack and would grip them in a day or two.

Read more: 194 injured of suicide blast brought to LRH Peshawar: spokesperson

While lauding the police of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and investigation agencies, he said that they had done a tremendous job by taking timely action after the incident.

Talking about the political situation, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said that a no-confidence motion announcement was being made by the opposition, but no request for the meeting had been submitted.

Talking about this, he further said that the opposition had been overthrown before, and they would still face defeat and Prime Minister Imran Khan would complete 5 years.