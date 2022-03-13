MQM convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and Sindh Governor Imran Ismail talk media after their meeting at Bahadurabad headquarters in Karachi on Sunday.-Screengrab/ Bol News

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has demanded the PTI government to show numbers of PTI members supporting them in a no-confidence motion voting first in National Assembly, saying the MQM is standing by the government but there is division in the ranks of the ruling party, the Bol News TV channel reported on Sunday.

The MQM conveyed the demand to Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, who called the MQM leadership at its Bahadurabad headquarters.

The Bol News citing sources said that the Sindh governor had conveyed the message of Prime Minister to the MQM central leadership.

The MQM convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that they were still with the government that was why the PTI was in power, adding their options were still open with regard to a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

According to the Bol News, MQM-P had not rendered any clear response, however, the Governor Sindh told the MQM-P leaders that Prime Minister Imran Khan asked allied parties to remain intact as the government was going nowhere.

“We are free in decision making, consultation is still underway,” Khalid Maqbool was quoted as saying, adding that we are reviewing different options will choose whatever is best.

Earlier, after the meeting, Convener Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and Governor Sindh spoke to the media.

MQM convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that they were part of the government so the government is still there but the opposition is also in touch with us. We are seeing which case is strong.

Khalid Maqbool said that they are in touch with PML-Q and not on board. PML-Q has to make its own decision and we have different issues, he added.

On the occasion, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail while talking to media said that he has come to the office of MQM with the message of the Prime Minister.

Imran Ismail said that the opposition wants to unite and remove the Prime Minister but they are standing firm. MQM is also standing side by side with PM Imran Khan, he added.