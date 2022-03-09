Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

09th Mar, 2022. 03:05 pm
MQM-P stood in support of PM Imran Khan: Khalid Maqbool

Khalid-Maqbool-siddiqui
KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Khalid Maqbool in a press conference after the meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that the party stood in support of the premier.

He said that PM Imran Khan was invited over for tea.

While replying to a question, Khalid Maqbool maintained that the leadership shared its reservations with the PM.

“If MQM-P was not with Imran Khan, then he would not have been the ruling prime minister”, he added.

Read more: PM Imran Khan arrives in Karachi to meet MQM-P leadership

Notably, amid the rising political heat and the no trust move by the opposition parties, Prime Minister Imran Khan visited Karachi today (Wednesday) to meet MQM-P leadership at its head office at Bahadurabad area of Karachi

Later, he will also meet the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s provincial and divisional leadership and parliamentarians from Sindh to activate the party workers in the province.

Notably, the opposition on Tuesday submitted the no-confidence against the prime minister in the National Assembly Secretariate.

More than 100 members of the opposition parties have signed the motion, Bol News report quoted sources within the opposition as saying.

Meanwhile, PML-N leaders Saad Rafique, Naveed Qamar, Ayaz Sadiq, and Central Information Secretary of PPP Shazia Atta Marri have submitted a requisition to convene a session of the lower house at the National Assembly Secretariat.

