As the political atmosphere across the country has started rising amid the opposition’s no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Mustafa Kamal on Tuesday said that mere change of faces will not bring any change in the lives of masses.

Mustafa Kamal said that the people are not even interested in the acrobatics of overthrowing and saving the government in Pakistan as it does not benefit them in any way. All these stunts are merely a power game. The rulers will now have to devolve powers and resources to all the villages and goths of Pakistan; without which Pakistan can be neither administered nor survived.

Only devolution of the powers and resources from the four Chief Minister’s houses to the streets of Pakistan will change the situation. I wish our eyes would ever see the scene where the government and the opposition parties in Pakistan agree on the formula for giving relief to the common man of Pakistan and the method of transferring powers and resources to the lowest level.

Mustafa Kamal said I want to make the people of Pakistan the ruler of even their respective streets. The nation has done all sorts of experiments. There is no other option left, but PSP. Addressing a meeting a few days ago, the Prime Minister said that he would present the bill for the province of South Punjab

If the province of South Punjab was that important, Prime minister would have done the same in the past three and a half years of his government.

He expressed these views while talking to the public on a social networking site. He further said that the workers and sympathizers of all political parties of Pakistan and especially the ruling parties must not ask their leadership for water, roads, transport, hospitals, educational institutions, parks and sewerage system but must ask them for the authority and resources to build and operate them all. This is an exact constitutional process. We have to devolve the power and resources from Karachi to Kashmir to the street level. If education and transport are not provided in schools up to UC level, then the people of the constituencies should have the power to hold the local government representatives accountable. Because when the people have the power, they can hold their own representative accountable. That’s why we say “we’ll fix it,” Kamal said.

He said we know how to fix the complex issues of this country. Pakistan urgently needs three constitutional amendments. Like powers of the Prime Minister and Chief Ministers are enshrined in the Constitution, in the same pattern, powers and jurisdictions of local government system should also be incorporated in the Constitution.

The provinces receive money from the federation under NFC, so the money from the provinces should also go to the lower level under the PFC. Elections to the National and Provincial Assemblies should not take place as long as there is not a functional local government system, he concluded.