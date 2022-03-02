NAB submits comprehensive report of Nawaz’s assets to Court

National Accountability Bureau has submitted a comprehensive report about Nawaz Sharif’s assets to the accountability court detailing 1649 kanal of land, 862, 294 shares of millions of rupees in different companies, expensive bungalow and vehicles owned by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, in compliance of the court’s order after the former premier was declared proclaimed offender in a reference of illegal land allotment transaction which also involved Jang group owner Mir Shakilur Rehman.

As per the report, Nawaz Sharif’s assets include a total of 1649 Kanal 39 Marla agricultural land in different cities was attached. Out of which 1547 kanal of land was situated in three locations of Lahore. Pursuant to the court order issued on December 15, 2020, the director general NAB Lahore was asked to proceed with the properties of Proclaimed Offender Nawaz Sharif in accordance with section 88 CrPC and submit a report before the court. In pursuance to the court’s direction, NAB issued letters to Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), deputy commissioner Lahore, deputy commissioner Sheikhupura, director general Excise & Taxation Lahore from where the report regarding the existence of properties of Proclaimed Offender/accused were received, NAB said. As per report received from SECP, 4,76,950 (5.82 percent) shares of PO Nawaz Sharif in Muhammad Buksh Textile Mills, 3,43,425 (3.59per cent) in Hudabiya paper Mills, 22,231 (10.86 per cent) in Hudabiya Engineering and 48,606 (0.96 per cent) shares in Ittefaq Textile Mills were attached, it added.

The reports received from additional deputy commissioner Lahore and additional deputy commissioner Sheikhupura, said that agriculture land936K-10m-85f at Mouza Manak Lahore, agricultural Land 299K-12m at Mouza Badokisani Lahore, agricultural Land 312K-14M at Mouza Sultankay Lahore, House No. 135 Upper Mall Lahore, 88K-04.50M land at Mouza Ferozwattan Sheikhpura and14K-05M at Mouza Mandiali Ferozwala Sheikhpura were attached.

As per the reports received from the concerned office of Excise Toyota Land Cruiser Model 2007, Mercedes Model 1973, Messey Tractor Model 2011 and Messey Tractor Model 2015 were owned by Nawaz Sharif. The NAB stated that no document was placed on record that could establish that “the objector” is the owner in possession of the property. Furthermore, Property lawfully is attached to the extent of share of Proclaimed Offender/accused Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif. Remaining share of other persons was not attached, the NAB concluded.

Various individuals including Yousaf Abbas have filed objection petitions against the attachment of properties, pleading that they were owners in possession of these properties and the bureau had wrongfully attached their properties.

The bureau prayed the court to dismiss the objection petitions being devoid of merit.

In November, 2020 the accountability had issued perpetual arrest warrants of Nawaz Sharif after declaring him proclaimed offender in a reference of illegal land allotment transaction. NAB Prosecutor had submitted a report on the process to declare Sharif an absconder. He said the suspect had not made his appearance before the court within the last opportunity of 30 days given to him in the proclamation issued under section 87 of CrPC.

He said the process required under the law to declare Sharif an absconder stood completed.

The judge had also directed the NAB to initiate further proceedings under section 88 of CrPC, which entailed attachment of the movable and immovable property owned by the absconder.

Later the court acquitted suspects including Mir Shakeelur Rehman, former director general of Lahore Development Authority Humayon Faiz Rasool and its director land Mian Bashir Ahmad.

The NAB in its reference alleged that Rehman illegally obtained exemption of 54 plots, each measuring one-kanal, situated in Block-H, Johar Town. It alleged that the allotment of the land had been in connivance with then chief minister Nawaz Sharif against the exemption policy and the laws for monetary gains. It said the suspects caused a loss of Rs143.53million to national exchequer through allotment of the land in violation of exemption policy.