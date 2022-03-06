Nadeem Afzal Chan rejoins PPP, says joining PTI was a mistake

LAHORE: Prominent politician Nadeem Afzal Chan on Sunday announced to rejoin the Pakistan Peoples Party and admitted that joining Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was a mistake.

Chan paid his gratitude to Bilawal for giving him respect at the party. “Joining PTI was a mistake that I have admitted before,” he said. “I have returned home.”

In a press conference alongside PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, he said that he remained a Bhuttoist even during his time as a government official under the PTI government.

Speaking on the occasion, Bilawal requested the estranged party workers who left the party to rejoin the party. “At a time when we are agitating against the government, Chan’s joining shows that new commitment is needed to bring a new system in place.”

Free, fair, and transparent elections are need of the hour. The government is under pressure because of our long march, he said. “Chan’s rejoining is good news for the PPP workers.”

“PM Imran has only two days to resign. If he doesn’t resign, we will bring a no-confidence motion against him in Islamabad. We will use all democratic measures against him,” he added.

Bilawal said that PM Imran has an inorganic majority in the assembly, he said. “It is a difficult task but it is worth the risk to challenge this government. I can’t guarantee you 100 percent victory but people can see that we are doing hard work.”

Bilawal said that it will be a test for the establishment to show its neutrality in the coming days, adding that the role of PTI’s coalition partners will play a vital role for the no-confidence motion.

The PPP chairman said that the PTI government is making institutions controversial by leaking news related to extensions.