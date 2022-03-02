Adsence Ads 300X250
02nd Mar, 2022. 03:17 pm
Naseem Shah joins squad for Pak-Aus Test series

naseem shah
After Haris Rauf was ruled out after testing positive for Covid-19, Naseem Shah, who was previously a travelling reserve, has been called into the Pakistan team for the opening Test against Australia.

Haris will be isolated for five days before rejoining the squad following a negative test at the end of his isolation time.

The remainder of the squad members and support personnel were retested after Rauf’s positive result on Tuesday. All of these tests came out negative.

Squad for the first Test: Babar Azam (captain) (Central Punjab), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain) (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Abdullah Shafique (Central Punjab), Azhar Ali (Central Punjab), Fawad Alam (Sindh), Iftikhar Ahmed (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Imam-ul-Haq (Balochistan), Mohammad Wasim Jnr (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Naseem Shah (Central Punjab), Nauman Ali (Northern), Sajid Khan (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Saud Shakeel (Sindh), Shaheen Shah Afridi (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Shan Masood (Balochistan) and Zahid Mahmood (Sindh)

Test schedule:

4-8 Mar – 1st Test, Rawalpindi
12-16 Mar – 2nd Test, Karachi
21-25 Mar – 3rd Test, Lahore

