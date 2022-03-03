Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

03rd Mar, 2022. 03:48 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Nation needs to learn basic Islamic guidelines, PM Imran

Web Desk BOL News

03rd Mar, 2022. 03:48 pm

Image: APP

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan attended a ceremony in Islamabad today in connection with the complete operationalization of Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Authority as a chief guest.

The premier maintained that the nation was in need to learn from the life of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) to improve the living.

While underscoring the importance of the authority, he said that it was established last year with the aim to promote research on Seerat-e-Tayyiba and acquaint the youth with the life and teachings of Hazrat Muhammad in order to save them from social evils.

In addition, it is aimed at dispelling the wrong impression about Islam at the international level and taking practical steps to counter Islamophobia.

“All western societies have gone stronger in morality and ethics than us”, he added, while stressing that in Pakistan there was a need for the nation to learn basic Islamic guidelines.

Read more: Uzbekistan President arrives in Islamabad at invitation of PM Imran Khan

PM Imran Khan opined that the reason behind the collapse of countries was corruption, and those nations who accorded the miscreants never grew.

The premier reiterated that the youth needed to be informed about the reasons behind laying the foundation of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the subcontinent.

“We decided to assemble all scholars and ulamas on a common ground and to commence from the schools to educate the nation about the basic Islamic rules”, he added.

The Prime Minister expressed satisfaction that a complete roadmap has been prepared under the umbrella of Rehmatul Lil Alameen Authority to promote the teachings of the Last Prophet. He said all the government departments will fully support the authority to implement its roadmap aimed at character building and education of youth, protection of family system and promotion of interfaith harmony.

While highlighting the soaring rate of sex crimes in Pakistan, he said, “Obscenity is the main reason for skyrocketing sex crimes in the country, and it has a direct impact on families in Pakistan.”

Imran Khan urged the nation to play a role besides government to curb the rising crime graph in the country.

Read More

28 mins ago
1,435 Pakistanis evacuated from Ukraine: ambassador

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Ambassador to Ukraine Dr Noel Khokhar on Thursday said so...
48 mins ago
‘Opposition wants to destabilize country through no-confidence motion against PM’

Special Assistant to PM on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill accused the opposition...
2 hours ago
Watch: Pakistani embassy in Ukraine helped Indian students escaping war

The Pakistani embassy in Ukraine facilitated “distressed” Indian students escaping the Ukraine...
2 hours ago
PDM, PPP settle for no-confidence motion against PM Imran

After frequent discussions, the opposition alliance, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), and Pakistan...
3 hours ago
Donald Blome appointed as next American ambassador to Pakistan

WASHINGTON: The United States Senate has confirmed the appointment of Donald Blome,...
3 hours ago
Exports grow by 25.88% to $20.547bn in seven months

ISLAMABAD: The exports from the country witnessed an increase of 25.88 per...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

philippines covid cases
7 mins ago
Philippines logs 989 new COVID-19 cases, total rises to 3,664,905

MANILA - The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 989 new COVID-19...
ECP to introduce new code of conduct for upcoming elections
8 mins ago
ECP to introduce new code of conduct for upcoming elections

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Election Commission (ECP) has decided to introduce a code...
Russia banks
8 mins ago
Japan to freeze assets of 4 more Russian banks

TOKYO - Japan will freeze assets held by four more Russian banks...
fiji
13 mins ago
Fiji sees increase in leptospirosis, dengue fever cases

SUVA - Fiji has seen an increase in the number of people...
Adsence Ad 300X600