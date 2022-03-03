Nation needs to learn basic Islamic guidelines, PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan attended a ceremony in Islamabad today in connection with the complete operationalization of Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Authority as a chief guest.

The premier maintained that the nation was in need to learn from the life of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) to improve the living.

While underscoring the importance of the authority, he said that it was established last year with the aim to promote research on Seerat-e-Tayyiba and acquaint the youth with the life and teachings of Hazrat Muhammad in order to save them from social evils.

In addition, it is aimed at dispelling the wrong impression about Islam at the international level and taking practical steps to counter Islamophobia.

“All western societies have gone stronger in morality and ethics than us”, he added, while stressing that in Pakistan there was a need for the nation to learn basic Islamic guidelines.

PM Imran Khan opined that the reason behind the collapse of countries was corruption, and those nations who accorded the miscreants never grew.

The premier reiterated that the youth needed to be informed about the reasons behind laying the foundation of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the subcontinent.

“We decided to assemble all scholars and ulamas on a common ground and to commence from the schools to educate the nation about the basic Islamic rules”, he added.

The Prime Minister expressed satisfaction that a complete roadmap has been prepared under the umbrella of Rehmatul Lil Alameen Authority to promote the teachings of the Last Prophet. He said all the government departments will fully support the authority to implement its roadmap aimed at character building and education of youth, protection of family system and promotion of interfaith harmony.

While highlighting the soaring rate of sex crimes in Pakistan, he said, “Obscenity is the main reason for skyrocketing sex crimes in the country, and it has a direct impact on families in Pakistan.”

Imran Khan urged the nation to play a role besides government to curb the rising crime graph in the country.