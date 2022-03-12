Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

12th Mar, 2022. 02:32 pm
Nation pronounced decision against PM: Murad Ali Shah

Web Desk BOL News

12th Mar, 2022. 02:32 pm
Murad Ali Shah

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah. Image: File

Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah said on Saturday that the nation has pronounced a decision against Prime Minister Imran Khan in the Long March led by Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

The minister was talking to the media in his hometown Jhangara, Sindh.

He said that the people from all provinces, including Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) took part in the Long March.

The CM opined that PM Imran Khan would not remain in power after the no-confidence move.

He advised the premier not to threaten the opposition and maintained that the long march remained decisive as the people stood up against the incumbent government ruled by Imran Khan.

He was of the view that the members of the assembly will vote as per the aspirations of the nation in support of the no-trust move.

