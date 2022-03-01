Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Maqbool Ahmed

01st Mar, 2022. 03:53 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Nazim Jokhio murder case: Wife moves SHC, seeks security and speedy trial

Maqbool Ahmed

01st Mar, 2022. 03:53 pm

Nazim Jokhio murder case: Wife moves SHC, seeks security and speedy trial. Image: File

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Shareen Jokhi, widow of Nazim Jokhio who was killed allegedly at the farmhouse of PPP MPA Jam Awais Jokhio, on Tuesday moved the Sindh High Court (SHC) seeking security and expeditious trial of her husband’s murder.

Read more: Court seeks final investigation report in Nazim Jokhio murder case

Nazim was found murdered on November 3, 2021, allegedly at the farmhouse of MPA Jam Awais in Malir a day after a quarrel with Jam’s foreign guests over houbara bustard hunting in his village Salar Jokhio in Dahbeji.

Police had later registered a case against Jam Awais, his brother Abdul Jam Kareem and their servants and guests on the complaint of Nazim’s brother Afzal Jokhio.

Later, Afzal exonerated Jam Kareem of charges of murder of his brother in his statement under section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

Accusing police and prosecution of supporting some of the accused, the petitioner claimed that after registration of FIR some accused were arrested while feudal lord Jam Kareem was not deliberately arrested by the police.

The petitioner stated that the investigation officer (IO) failed to collect the Call Data Record (CDR) and geo-fencing of accused persons, particularly MNA Jam Karim and MPA Jam Awais. The petitioner pointed out that since the whole case was based upon circumstantial evidence, the unavailability of CDR would certainly damage the case of the petitioner and would benefit the accused.

The petitioner submitted that the complainant and his whole family had been under immense pressure and threats of dire consequences from the accused who were influential sardars of the Jokhio community. So he bowed down before the accused, and in his 164 CrPC statement before the concerned magistrate exonerated the accused MNA Jam Kareem based on his personal opinion.

The petitioner stated that when being the widow of the deceased, she saw this injustice, she came forward to proceed with the case of her husband. However, she added, when she approached the concerned court, she and her counsel were harassed and hindered by the police and prosecution, complainant and accused alike.

The petitioner alleged that the prosecutor at Malir court unduly and deliberately withheld the final investigation report, and after the magistrate declared the case an anti-terrorism case and directed the IO to submit administrative judge of Karachi’s anti-terrorism courts (ATC), the prosecutor general (PG) Sindh office withheld it under the pretext of scrutinizing the same.

The petitioner apprehended that the justice in her husband’s murder case would not be done as the prosecution was directly or indirectly supporting the accused.

Read more: Two suspects confess to killing Nazim Jokhio in Karachi

The petitioner has prayed the court to direct PG Sindh to submit the final investigation report before the administrative judge of ATC, issue direction to the trial court for expedition trail of the case, and order Sindh home secretary and the PG to provide her physical security.

Read More

2 hours ago
SHC extends status quo about Dr Asim Hussain's appointment as SHEC chairman

Sindh High Court on Tuesday extended the status quo about a recommendation...
3 hours ago
Pakistan Post, PSCA sign agreement to deliver e-challans at doorsteps

Pakistan Post and the Punjab Safe City Authority (PSCA) on Monday signed...
3 hours ago
Nationalisation of industries put Pakistan on wrong trajectory, says PM Imran

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday that the nationalization in...
3 hours ago
Ex-GB judge Rana Shamim files plea against his indictment in affidavit case

ISLAMABAD: Former chief justice Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Rana Shamim on Tuesday filed an...
3 hours ago
BOL Chairperson Ayesha Shaikh wishes prosperity of Pakistan, Muslim world on Shab-e-Mairaj

On the religious occasion of Shab-e-Mairaj, BOL Media Group Chairperson Ayesha Shaikh...
4 hours ago
BOL CEO Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh wishes Pakistan's progress on Shab-e-Mairaj

BOL Media Group Chairman Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh wished prosperity and progress of...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

3 mins ago
Bilawal Zardari asks PM Imran to dissolve assemblies, hold elections

NAUSHAHRO FIROZ: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday...
7 mins ago
SHC orders maintaining status quo in Dr Samreen’s appointment in SHEC

Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday ordered to maintain status quo in...
LTO
14 mins ago
LTO Karachi crosses Rs1 trillion collection

KARACHI: The Large Taxpayers Office (LTO) Karachi has crossed the tax collection...
rupee
19 mins ago
Rupee recovers six paisas against dollar

KARACHI: The rupee recovered six paisas against the dollar on Tuesday owing...
Adsence Ad 300X600