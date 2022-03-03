Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

AFP News Agency

03rd Mar, 2022. 04:45 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Nearly 875,000 refugees have fled Ukraine conflict: UN

AFP News Agency

03rd Mar, 2022. 04:45 pm
Ukraine conflict
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

GENEVA – The number of refugees fleeing the conflict in Ukraine has surged to nearly 875,000, UN figures showed on Wednesday, as fighting intensified on day seven of Russia’s invasion.

In all, 874,026 people have fled across the country’s borders, according to the website of UNHCR, the UN refugee agency.

That marks a huge jump of around 200,000 from the 677,000 announced almost 24 hours earlier by UNHCR chief Filippo Grandi.

Poland has welcomed around half of all those who have fled, according to combined tallies up to Tuesday.

UNHCR figures show that 454,000 had fled to Poland; 116,000 to Hungary; 79,000 to Moldova; 67,000 to Slovakia; 45,000 to Romania, 43,000 to Russia, and 350 to Belarus.

Meanwhile 70,000 have gone to other European countries.

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said Wednesday that his country had welcomed around 20,000 Ukrainian refugees since the conflict started.

“The military offensive in Ukraine has caused destruction of civilian infrastructure and civilian casualties and has driven many thousands of people from their homes,” UNHCR said.

 

– ‘Refugee crisis’ –

“There is a clear indication that many more people are on the move. They are in need of protection and support.”

UNHCR projects that more than four million Ukrainian refugees may eventually need help in neighbouring countries.

The UN on Tuesday launched an emergency appeal for $1.7 billion to provide urgent humanitarian aid to people caught up in the Russian invasion and for the refugees fleeing the violence.

“We are looking at what could become Europe’s largest refugee crisis this century,” Grandi said.

The first wave of people fleeing across Ukraine’s borders were likely to be people with cars, resources and some connections in other European countries, he said.

But as Russia’s offensive continues, people who are “more vulnerable” could start to flee, he told reporters.

Russian forces said they had captured the Ukrainian port of Kherson on Wednesday, as Russian and Ukrainian troops battled in the streets of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, and President Volodymyr Zelensky said Moscow wanted to “erase” his country.

The UNHCR noted that an additional 96,000 people had crossed into Russia from the separatist eastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions between February 18 and 23, before the February 24 invasion.

Read More

18 mins ago
Romanian helicopter, fighter jet crashes kill eight

BUCHAREST - Romania's military was mourning Thursday separate helicopter and fighter jet...
27 mins ago
Ikea suspends Russia, Belarus operations affecting 15,000 staff

STOCKHOLM - Swedish furniture giant Ikea said Thursday it would suspend its...
33 mins ago
France seizes superyacht linked to Russian energy boss Sechin

PARIS - The French government on Thursday said it had seized a...
39 mins ago
Russia's Lavrov accuses West of fixating on 'nuclear war'

MOSCOW - Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Thursday accused Western politicians...
47 mins ago
Euro sinks against pound on Ukraine turmoil

LONDON - The euro sank Thursday to the lowest level against the...
55 mins ago
Cambodia launches "zero-snaring" campaign to protect animals

PHNOM PENH - Cambodia's Ministry of Environment and partner groups on Thursday...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

virat kohli
3 mins ago
Test cricket is ‘real cricket’, Virat Kohli says

MOHALI: Test cricket is the "real cricket", Virat Kohli said Thursday ahead of his 100th...
Putin's tactics
4 mins ago
Previous wars point to Putin’s tactics in Ukraine

PARIS - From wars in Chechnya to Syria, Vladimir Putin has overseen...
Ukraine
7 mins ago
UN says 227 civilian deaths in Ukraine since invasion

GENEVA - The UN said Wednesday that it had recorded nearly 230...
Dogs
9 mins ago
Netizens in Tears: Dogs dig a hole with their mouths to bury a friend

The precise perception of death by dogs has long been a mystery....
Adsence Ad 300X600