Web Desk BOL News

03rd Mar, 2022. 04:37 pm
Netizens in Tears: Dogs dig a hole with their mouths to bury a friend

Dogs
The precise perception of death by dogs has long been a mystery. They do, however, comprehend and mourn the loss of their canine pals. On Twitter, a video of a pack of dogs bidding an emotional farewell to their deceased canine comrade has gone viral, and it’ll probably make you cry.

Read more: Dogs can memorize the names of toys for months

A video of five dogs excavating a hole with their mouths to bury a friend was posted by IAS Awanish Sharan. As the body of the deceased canine is laid to rest, the canines surround it with sand. Read the caption of the video, “Are they ‘animals’?”

Here’s the link to the video:

This heartbreaking clip has moved many people. Many people love animals for their dignity and compassion for one another. Many people believe that animals can teach humans a lot.

Netizens’ responses to the post:

