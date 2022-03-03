We learned about Honda’s bike price increase a month ago, but it was a hoax. This one is real, and it has driven up Honda motorcycle prices significantly. What are your thoughts on Honda’s price increase? Let us know what you think in the comments section.

Look at the feature comparison of the top-of-the-line variants of old and new Swift to see what we mean. Here we go: New Swift GLX CVT vs. Old Swift DLX A/T.

Dimensions

The new Swift is longer and wider than the previous model. The previous model measured 3755 mm in length, 1690 mm in width, and 1525 mm in height. The new model measures 3845 mm in length, 1735 mm in width, and 1520 mm in height.

Both cars have the same boot space: 268 litres in the old model and 265 litres in the new.

Engine & Transmission

The old Swift had a larger engine than the new one; it wasn’t any more powerful, but it was larger in size. It was powered by a 1328cc DOHC engine that generated 89 horsepower and 114 Newton-meters of torque. The new model is powered by a 1197cc K-series DOHC engine that generates 83 horsepower and 113 Newton-meters of torque.

The new Swift has the same power as the old one, but with a smaller engine and a lower token tax.

The top-of-the-line model of the old Swift had a 4-speed automatic transmission. The new model has a CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission) and a Sports mode.

Exterior

The new Swift appears to be miles ahead of the old Swift in terms of design. Automatic LED projection headlights with integrated LED DRLs, halogen fog lamps, a beautiful honeycomb grille with a chrome line, electrically adjustable and retractable side mirrors, LED rear combination rear lights, brake lamp, 16-inch diamond-cut two-tone alloy wheels, and a rear wiper with washer are all standard.

The exterior of the old Swift was simple, with halogen single barrel headlights, halogen fog lamps, electrically adjustable side mirrors, 15-inch alloy wheels, and halogen bulb rear lights. There are no daytime running lights, no rear wiper, no automatic headlight adjustment, and no retractable side mirrors.

Interior

Suzuki has completely revamped the interior of Swift. The old model had fabric seats, a conventional plastic steering wheel with tilt adjustment, manual air conditioning system, and a 7-inch infotainment touchscreen.

The new model has a modern D-shaped leather-wrapped steering wheel with media control and cruise control buttons, tilt and telescopic adjustment, a three-tier instrument cluster with an advanced Multi-Information Display (MID), automatic climate control, driver’s seat height adjustment, and a 9-inch Android infotainment touchscreen.

Safety

In terms of safety, the new Swift outperforms the previous model. In the top-of-the-line Swift GLX CVT variant, we have six airbags, ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) with EBD (Electronic Brake Distribution), VSC (Vehicle Stability Control), reverse camera, Hill Start Assist, rear parking sensors, and cruise control.

The old Swift had only ABS and EBD. There are no airbags or other safety features.

Price

The top-of-the-line Swift DLX A/T variant cost Rs. 2,150,000 when Suzuki discontinued the old Swift last year. The new fully-loaded Swift GLX CVT variant costs Rs. 2,899,000.

Yes, the new Swift is significantly more expensive than the old Swift. The new model, on the other hand, has impressive features for a B-segment hatchback. How do you feel about the new Swift? Is the new car’s price tag justified?