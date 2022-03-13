Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

13th Mar, 2022. 09:23 pm
News desk of daily ‘Jang’ developed fake story about PTI MPs: Fawad Hussain

Fawad Hussain

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain says News desk of daily ‘Jang’ developed fake story about PTI MPs. Image: File

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Sunday said the news desk of the daily ‘Jang’ had developed a fake story about the defection of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s Members of Parliament (MPs).

In a tweet, he said a couple of days ago, the newspaper falsely reported that some 33 members of the PTI had defected which carried names of Sardar Nasrullah Khan Dreshak and Riaz Fatyana.

“When these members sought an explanation from the reporter, it was learnt that the fake story with a list of defected members was not filed by him [the daily Jang reporter], rather developed on the [news] desk,” the minister added to his tweet.

Earlier on 9th March, 2022, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has said Prime Minister Imran Khan enjoys the support of majority parliamentarians and opposition’s no-confidence motion is destined to fail.

Addressing a news conference, along with Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar, in Islamabad on Wednesday evening, Fawad said around 184 members of the National Assembly are strongly standing behind Prime Minister Imran Khan. He demanded the Speaker National Assembly to convene session of the Assembly to sort out the issue of no-trust motion.

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said PML-N and PPP have been involved in horse-trading in the past and now Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari are taking this practice to new heights. He said Imran Khan is the sole challenger of these merchants of horse-trading. He said Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari believe in politics of money and looting and stashing national wealth abroad. He said they are offering millions of rupees to buy the loyalty of our members.

Fawad said Maulana Fazlur Rehman had also gotten personal benefits from past governments. He said Maulana Fazlur Rehman has also been accepting money from foreign forces. The Minister for Information announced that now the government will not indulge in any kind of talks with the opposition and deal its negative tactics accordingly.

