Web Desk BOL News

10th Mar, 2022. 12:44 pm
No-confidence motion against PM to face embarrassing defeat, claims Murad Saeed

Murad Saeed

Minister for Communications Murad Saeed. Image: Radio Pakistan

Minister for Communications Murad Saeed has said the no-confidence motion moved by the opposition against Prime Minister Imran Khan would face an embarrassing defeat.

Read more: PM Imran terms no-trust move ‘the moment to scruff opposition by neck’

Speaking in Islamabad on Thursday, he recalled that the PTI government inflicted defeat to the opposition both on the political and parliamentary fronts in the past be it the passage of different bills in the parliament or the elections in Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

“The opposition will be exposed in front of the nation again. They will suffer a shocking defeat in the no-confidence motion,” he added.

“Clerk Maqsood is the real problem of Shahbaz Sharif. Give an answer that how crores of rupees appeared in the accounts of clerks?”

“The opposition has proved Imran Khan right once again. Imran Khan had said in his first speech that all these would come together,” said Saeed while slamming Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

The minister said the opposition will again face defeat and the PTI government will emerge stronger.

“PTI has defeated the opposition in the parliamentary and political arena. Imran Khan defeated the opposition in Gilgit-Baltistan. Imran Khan’s government will emerge more strongly.”

Saeed said Prime Minister Imran Khan gave a sovereign foreign policy to the country.

