No-confidence motion: Fawad says govt has support of five opposition members

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has said the government stands fully firm on the political front.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Thursday, he said the allied parties had given their assurances of support to the government.

The information minister said the government also had the support of five opposition members.

“We want this political drama staged by the opposition parties to end before the start of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers meeting,” said Fawad.

He said the entire Pakistani nation stands by Prime Minister Imran Khan, and we would continue to pursue an independent foreign policy.

As Prime Minister Imran Khan faces a no-confidence motion by the opposition, he claimed on Thursday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was stable and confident on the political front.

He was earlier talking with Punjab Governor Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, who called on him in Lahore today, according to Radio Pakistan.

