Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

10th Mar, 2022. 04:23 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

No-confidence motion: Fawad says govt has support of five opposition members

Web Desk BOL News

10th Mar, 2022. 04:23 pm
Fawad Chaudhry

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry. Image: Radio Pakistan

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has said the government stands fully firm on the political front.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Thursday, he said the allied parties had given their assurances of support to the government.

Read more: Rashid says PTI to offer God-thanking prayers before parliament house on no-trust motion day

The information minister said the government also had the support of five opposition members.

“We want this political drama staged by the opposition parties to end before the start of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers meeting,” said Fawad.

He said the entire Pakistani nation stands by Prime Minister Imran Khan, and we would continue to pursue an independent foreign policy.

As Prime Minister Imran Khan faces a no-confidence motion by the opposition, he claimed on Thursday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was stable and confident on the political front.

He was earlier talking with Punjab Governor Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, who called on him in Lahore today, according to Radio Pakistan.

Read more: Prime Minister Imran Khan says PTI govt stable, confident on political front

PM Imran said that the first and most crucial phase was Islamabad on the political ground and added that decisions about the political situation of Punjab would be decided after consultations with all concerned stakeholders.

Read More

34 mins ago
PTI's former KP minister Liaquat Khattak joins JUI-F after PPP

Liaquat Khattak, the brother of Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, and his son...
45 mins ago
Skin cancer cases on rise in Australia

SYDNEY - More than two out of three Australians will need skin...
49 mins ago
Hosts New Zealand beat limp India to showcase World Cup credentials

HAMILTON: Hosts New Zealand inflicted India's first defeat of the Women's Cricket World Cup...
56 mins ago
Ukraine, Russia make 'no progress' on ceasefire at Turkey talks

ANTALYA, Turkey - Ukraine and Russia made no pogress towards agreeing a ceasefire after...
58 mins ago
Prime Minister Imran Khan says PTI govt stable, confident on political front

As Prime Minister Imran Khan faces a no-confidence motion by the opposition,...
59 mins ago
29 people die of leptospirosis in Fiji

SUVA - Fiji has recorded 991 cases of leptospirosis with 29 deaths...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

5 mins ago
PTI received funding from sources of anti-Pakistan countries: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD: Senior Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leader Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday said...
david warner
7 mins ago
Australia’s Warner pledges to attend idol Warne’s funeral

KARACHI: Australian opener David Warner plans to attend the state funeral of...
Prince Charles
18 mins ago
Prince Charles says he “just can’t bear” the Ukraine war and is “in tears” for parents who have lost children

Prince Charles is about to cry for Ukrainians. On Wednesday, the future...
Kourtney Kardashian
22 mins ago
Kourtney Kardashian comes in second. Kim Kardashian’s tone-deaf professional stance

Kourtney Kardashian has been dragged into the social media frenzy created by...
Adsence Ad 300X600