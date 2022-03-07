PML-N President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said that the no-confidence move against Imran Khan was a public demand, the joint opposition was only acting upon the decision of the people.

Read more: Aleem Khan group joins Tareen group as opposition vies for no-trust numbers

Shehbaz Sharif in a statement issued in Lahore said it was unavoidable to oust this government to save the national economy, financially crushing the people of Pakistan and the future of the nation. The bone-crunching inflation by this government was unbearable for the nation and this step was the only way to provide relief to the people. The inflation was caused by the disastrous government’s policies and decisions that was why its removal was the first step towards betterment.

“It is imperative to remove the landmines dug into the very foundations of the national economy and interest by this catastrophic government,” Shehbaz said.

Shehbaz Sharif warned that Imran’s irresponsible and ill-informed rants regarding foreign policy were a matter of serious concern and could jeopardise national interest. The state and Imran were heading in two completely different directions which was a dangerous omen for Pakistan, he said. Imran has destroyed his political capital and reputation, but he should not be allowed to damage Pakistan’s international political capital and reputation, he stressed. Imran must consider that the nation pay the price for such wrong decisions by such leaders, by the end of the day, he warned.

Read more: Bill for creation of South Punjab to be landmark legislation: Fawad Chaudhry

Shehbaz Sharif said such adventurism and experimental approaches were not in the country’s best interests, especially after PTI’s disastrous internal and foreign policy, record inflation and unemployment. He said Imran would panic more and more now with each passing day and the state of people would get better and better.