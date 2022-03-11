National Security Advisor (NSA) Moeed Yusuf has called for an international investigation into India’s firing of a missile inside Pakistan.

In a video message on Friday, he said Indian government did not bother to inform Pakistan about incident.

He said the missile could have caused massive damage.

He said India’s statement acknowledging that it was its missile came after Pakistan revealed the details on Thursday.

Moeed Yusuf asked if it was an accident then how India can manage its nuclear capability responsibly.

He said Pakistan has been calling the world to take notice of India’s irresponsible behavior.

He urged the world to wake to up for the sake of global peace and stability.

Earlier, Indian defence ministry has admitted its mistake that a missile had accidentally fired and landed into the territory of Pakistan.

“In the course of a routine maintenance, a technical malfunction led to the accidental firing of a missile” on Wednesday that landed in “an area of Pakistan”, India defence ministry in a statement said on Friday, adding that a high-level inquiry had been ordered.

The ministry called it “deeply regrettable.

It did not specify the type of missile, but said it landed “in an area of Pakistan”.

The incident was “deeply regrettable”, it said, adding that it was “a matter of relief that there has been no loss of life due to the accident”.

The statement came hours after Islamabad’s foreign ministry condemned what it called an “unprovoked violation of its airspace by an Indian origin ‘super-sonic flying object’”.

India’s charge d’affaires in Islamabad had been summoned to the foreign office for a “strong protest”, it added.

The “imprudent launch” had damaged property on the ground and put at risk civilian lives and aircraft in Pakistani airspace, it said, accusing India of “callousness towards regional peace and stability”.

on Thursday (March 10), Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar has said that the air space of Pakistan was violated by India at the location of Mian Channu. on 9th March 2022.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, .he said an Indian “supersonic missile” violated country’s air space, endangering civil flights before crashing 124 km from the international borders near Mian Chunnu, damaged civilian property, but no lives were lost.

“Pakistan strongly protested this flagrant violation and cautions against recurrence of any such incident in the future,” the DG ISPR said.