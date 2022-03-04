Adsence Ads 300X250
Shahid Aslam Special Correspondent - Lahore

04th Mar, 2022. 04:40 pm
Ombudsman Punjab constitutes group to raise awareness against online child abuse

Image: Humanium

LAHORE: Ombudsman Punjab Maj (r) Azam Suleman Khan has constituted an experts’ working group to raise public awareness against online child abuse in the province.

Chief Provincial Commissioner for Children Tabana Sajjad Naseer would lead this 16-member working group with Chairperson National Commission on Children (Wafaqi Mohtasib) Ms Shaheen Attiq-ur-Rehman, Advisor Grievance Commissioner for Children (Wafaqi Mohtasib) Syeda Viquar-un-Nisa Hashmi, MPAs namely Ms Shamsa Ali and Zainab Lodhi, President of an NGO Pehchaan Dr Naeem Zafar as its members.

Similarly, special secretaries of home, school education and higher education departments, provincial secretary information and culture, DGs of Auqaf, social welfare and child protection & welfare bureau departments, head of HRCP, additional IG (Ops) Punjab and FIA’s director cybercrime Punjab would be the ex-officio members.

This working group would act as a think tank, in collaboration with line departments, to protect children from cyber-harassment to develop Punjab as a child-friendly province. An important meeting of this working group would be held in the office of Ombudsman Punjab on March 7.

