Web Desk BOL News

08th Mar, 2022. 03:10 pm
Opposition submits no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan

Ehsaas Riyayat Ration Scheme

Prime Minister Imran Khan. Image: AFP

Pressure mounts on the government as the opposition has submitted the no-confidence against Prime Minister Imran Khan in the National Assembly Secretariat, Bol News reported on Tuesday.

More than 100 members of the opposition parties have signed the motion, Bol News report quoted sources within the opposition as saying.

Meanwhile, PML-N leaders Saad Rafique, Naveed Qamar, Ayaz Sadiq, and Central Information Secretary of PPP Shazia Atta Marri have submitted a requisition to convene a session of the lower house at the National Assembly Secretariat.

Meanwhile, PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, PML-N’s Shahbaz, and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman are expected to address a press conference shortly.

Fazl had announced the alliance’s decision to move a no-confidence motion against PM in February this year. The PDM has also decided to persuade the government’s allies to support the no-confidence motion against the premier.

Earlier today, Senior PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had hinted that all matters related to the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan had been settled.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, he had said, “All matters related to a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan has been settled. We have enough numbers for it.”

On Monday, Prime Minister Imran also faced a setback when his close confidante Aleem Khan announced joining hands with disgruntled party leader and PM’s close friend Jahangir Tareen.

