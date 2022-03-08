Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

08th Mar, 2022. 08:13 pm
Opposition has more than required numbers for success of no-confidence move: Asif Zardari

Opposition no-confidence

Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari and PDM President Maulana Fazlur Rehman address a press conference in Islamabad on Tuesday. Screengrab/ Bol News

PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari has said that the opposition has collectively decided to move against the government and bring the no-confidence move against Imran Khan. He added if they had not taken any action at this time so it would have been so late and then the situation could not be handled.

The opposition leader claimed that the opposition had more than the required numbers for the success of the no-confidence motion.

Read more: Shehbaz Sharif claims no-confidence motion against Imran Khan is a public demand

He said this while answering questions during a press conference in Islamabad on Tuesday.

Asif Ali Zardari rejected the impression that some hidden forces would play their role in foiling the opposition’s move.

He further said that they would succeed in their struggle, adding that he had also foiled the no-trust move against Benazir Bhutto despite the fact the then establishment was not with the PPP and even media was not supporting them but the PPP defeated all forces and succeeded. This time they would also make the no-trust move against Imran Khan successful, he confidently said.

Earlier starting the press conference, which was delayed for many hours,  Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif said that inflation and unemployment had hit the highest level in the history of the country, making the poor’s life miserable.

He observed that the current government had taken loans and burdened the country with huge foreign debt.

He blamed Imran Khan for taking the country’s foreign policy to the wrong track, adding that those countries which have always supported Pakistan in its difficult times, have got annoyed with the country.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has spoiled Pakistan’s relations with China, Saudi Arabia and recently with the European countries, he maintained.

Later, PDM President Maulana Fazlur Rehman speaking on the occasion said that the days of Imran Khan’s government have been numbered.

He alleged that Imran Khan had promoted western culture in the country, adding that they had previously said that he (Imran) was agent of foreign forces and time had testified it.

He said that Imran had made tall claims of change but done nothing for the last three and half years.

Imran Khan had promised to provide 10 million jobs but he made the youth of the country jobless, Fazl observed.

Read more: Asif Zardari, Chaudhry brothers discuss political situation

He had claimed to build five million houses for the poor but the country witnessed that he had demolished the houses of the poor masses, he blamed.

Answering a question, Shehbaz said that they were in contact with everyone to topple the government and also urged the government’s allies to come forward and get the country rid of the incompetent government.

He asserted that the PTI disgruntled members were also supporting the opposition in their struggle.

Replying to a query, Maulana Fazl said that his party’s long march also remained successful as it got all its targets.

