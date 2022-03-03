‘Opposition wants to destabilize country through no-confidence motion against PM’

Special Assistant to PM on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill accused the opposition of trying to destabilize the country through a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The PTI leader took to Twitter on Thursday and said, “The opposition is not trying to bring a no-confidence motion [against PM] but a no-stability motion in the country. The sole purpose is not to be indicted in any way. Conspiracies cannot defeat Imran Khan. [PM] Imran Khan will fight this mafia. These thieves will be confronted in every field, come what may.”

اپوزیشن تحریک عدم اعتماد نہیں بلکہ ملک کے لئے تحریک عدم استحقام لانے کو کوشش کر رہی۔ مقصد صرف ایک ہی کہ کسی طرح سے فرد جرم عائد نہ ہو۔ عمران خان سازشوں سے ہارنے والا نہیں۔ عمران خان اس مافیا کا مقابلہ کرے گا۔

ان چوروں کا ہر صورت ہر میدان میں مقابلہ کیا جائے گا۔ — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) March 3, 2022

Meanwhile, After frequent discussions, the opposition alliance, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) agreed on bringing a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, Bol News reported on Thursday.

Sources said the consensus has been developed after telephonic and physical contacts between PDM Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, PPP co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Shehbaz Sharif.

It added that the leaders have given the green signal to the opposition’s committee to finalise the draft of the no-confidence motion against the premier.