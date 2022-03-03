Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

03rd Mar, 2022. 03:01 pm
‘Opposition wants to destabilize country through no-confidence motion against PM’

PTI to emerge largest party in KP LG elections: Gill

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill. Image: File

Special Assistant to PM on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill accused the opposition of trying to destabilize the country through a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The PTI leader took to Twitter on Thursday and said, “The opposition is not trying to bring a no-confidence motion [against PM] but a no-stability motion in the country. The sole purpose is not to be indicted in any way. Conspiracies cannot defeat Imran Khan. [PM] Imran Khan will fight this mafia. These thieves will be confronted in every field, come what may.”

Meanwhile, After frequent discussions, the opposition alliance, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) agreed on bringing a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, Bol News reported on Thursday.

Sources said the consensus has been developed after telephonic and physical contacts between PDM Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, PPP co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Shehbaz Sharif.

Read more: PDM, PPP settle for no-confidence motion against PM Imran

It added that the leaders have given the green signal to the opposition’s committee to finalise the draft of the no-confidence motion against the premier.

