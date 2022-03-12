Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

12th Mar, 2022. 11:57 am
Opposition’s no-confidence motion has caused political rifts: Fawad

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain. Image: File

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry criticized the opposition parties on Saturday for causing political rifts through their no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Taking to Twitter, the PTI minister said, “The opposition’s no-confidence motion has caused political rifts” in the country.

“Democracy is not a system of extreme divisions. On the contrary, a system based on consensus is established in it.”

Fawad said, “I believe there should not be so much division that for any reason it becomes difficult to talk. It is not difficult to fight. It is difficult to make peace later.”

Earlier, Fawad had also criticized the opposition parties for not appreciating the induction of J-10 C fighter jets into Pakistan Air Force.

In a tweet, he had said that PAF raised a new squadron after 40 years and India’s superiority gained by Rafale aircraft comes to an end but there was no statement from any opposition leader in this regard.

Meanwhile, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar was also confident that the opposition did not have the required numbers for a no-confidence motion in the National Assembly.

