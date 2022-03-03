Over 65% of population fully vaccinated, SAPM Faisal Sultan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Health Services, Faisal Sultan on Thursday said that over 65% of the eligible Pakistani population has been fully vaccinated for Covid-19.

SAPM took to his Twitter to share the latest statistics about the Covid-19 vaccination ratio in Pakistan.

He also said that nearly 70% of the students of age over 12 years have been fully immunised so far.

The data shared by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) revealed that the fully vaccinated toll reached 99,292,129 with 242,151 fully vaccinated cases in the last 24 hours.

The booster dose tally stands at 4,512,786 with 24,490 immunizations in the last 24 hours.

NCOC also shared that the total number of doses administered so far has reached 215,539,999.

On the other hand, the statistics showed that in the last 24 hours 35,281 Covid-19 tests were conducted of which 768 cases returned positive with a positivity ratio dropping to 2.17%.