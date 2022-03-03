‘Overseas Pakistanis are valuable assets’

LAHORE: District and Sessions Judge Dera Ghazi Khan Abdul Rahim said that all pending cases of the District and Overseas Pakistanis Committee would be resolved on a priority basis.

He expressed his views during a meeting with Commissioner Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab Syed Khadim Abbas at his office on Thursday.

Director Legal OPC Raja Muhammad Zubair, Senior Civil and District Judges, were also present in the meeting.

During the meeting with the District and Sessions Judge DG Khan, the Commissioner OPC discussed the immediate resolution of pending cases in the District Overseas Pakistanis Committee, DG Khan.

Read more: Pakistani Embassy in KSA organises introductory ceremony

The participants said that overseas Pakistanis remain the country’s best ambassadors and valuable assets, and they would never be left alone.

On this occasion, the District and Sessions Judge DG Khan assured to resolve the pending cases of Overseas Pakistanis in DG Khan on a priority basis.

He directed the Senior Civil Judge Dera Ghazi Khan to work out a reconciliation mechanism with the Director Legal OPC. So that it could help in resolving the overseas cases expeditiously.

District and Sessions Judge Dera Ghazi Khan Abdul Rahim said that Overseas Pakistanis were rendering invaluable services for their beloved homeland. He said that overseas Pakistanis would not be left alone, and all sources would be utilized to solve their problems.