Pak vs Aus: Australia lose two crucial wickets ahead of lunch

Pakistan’s players celebrate after the dismissal of Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne (not pictured) during the first day of the second Test cricket match between Pakistan and Australia at the National Cricket Stadium in Karachi on March 12, 2022. (Photo by Rizwan TABASSUM / AFP)

KARACHI: Australia on Saturday lost crucial batsmen David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne in quick succession, leaving the second Test against Pakistan in Karachi at 100-2 at lunch.

After winning the toss and opting to bat on a dry-looking National Stadium wicket, opener Usman Khawaja was batting on 52 and Steve Smith was on seven at the interval.

All-rounder Faheem Ashraf got the ball to nip away slightly, forcing Warner (36) to edge the ball to keeper Mohammad Rizwan after the Australian openers had amassed a solid 82-run stand.

Labuschagne was run out for nought nine deliveries later. The top-ranked batter in Test cricket fell to a direct hit from Sajid Khan while attempting a quick single.

Warner, whose last six innings against Pakistan include four centuries and two fifties, had greeted off-spinner Sajid into the attack with two sixes.

But Ashraf — recalled after missing the first Test due to injury — extracted some life from the pitch to grab the first breakthrough.

Khawaja has so far hit seven boundaries and a six in his 16th Test half-century.

He and Warner put on 63 runs in the first hour as Pakistan’s spin-and-pace attack found little response from the pitch.

Australian leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson is making his Test debut, replacing pacer Josh Hazlewood in the lineup, while Pakistan have brought in Hasan Ali and Ashraf.

The first match of the three-Test series ended in a draw in Rawalpindi.