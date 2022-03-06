Adsence Ads 300X250
AFP News Agency

06th Mar, 2022. 11:03 am
Pakistan calls for diplomatic solution of Ukraine issue

He appreciated the role played by the Ukrainian authorities in the evacuation process and asked for continued facilitation and smooth border crossing at the earliest possible. Image: File

Pakistan has called for de-escalation in Ukraine and underscored the need of a diplomatic solution in accordance with the relevant multilateral agreements, international law, and provisions of the UN Charter.

In a telephonic conversation with his Russian Counterpart Sergey Lavrov, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi underlined Pakistan’s concern about the latest situation in Ukraine.

Besides bilateral ties, the two Foreign Ministers discussed the regional situation.

Recalling his recent visit to Russia as part of the Prime Minister’s delegation, Foreign Minister Qureshi stated that the two sides had held wide-ranging talks on key subjects on bilateral agenda and the region including Afghanistan.

Foreign Minister Lavrov conveyed deepest condolences over the loss of life in the terrorist attack on a mosque in Peshawar on 4 March 2022 and stressed Russia’s condemnation of terrorism in all forms.

Foreign Minister Lavrov also conveyed that the Russian side would be following-up on the important bilateral matters discussed and that the two sides would continue to work together on promoting shared goals of peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi also apprised about his recent phone conversations with the Foreign Ministers of Ukraine, Poland, Romania and Hungary and with the High Representative of the European Union, in which he has shared Pakistan’s principled position and stressed the importance of finding a solution through dialogue and diplomacy.

He expressed the hope that the talks initiated between Russia and Ukraine would succeed in finding a diplomatic solution.

Foreign Minister Lavrov shared Russia’s perspective on the situation, referred to the opening of the “humanitarian corridor”, and underlined readiness for the next round of talks with the Ukrainian side.

Foreign Minister Qureshi emphasized that safe and swift return of Pakistani citizens from Ukraine remained the government’s topmost priority and requested for the Russian government’s assistance and facilitation in this regard. The Russian Foreign Minister assured of full support on this account.

The two Ministers agreed to remain in close contact.

