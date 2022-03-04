Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

AFP News Agency

04th Mar, 2022. 09:12 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

Pakistan-India Indus water commission annual session conclude

AFP News Agency

04th Mar, 2022. 09:12 am
River Indus boat capsized
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

ISLAMABAD: The 117th meeting of the India-Pakistan Permanent Indus Commission concluded in Islamabad and discussed the entire gamet of water related issues between the two sides.

The Indian delegation comprising ten members was headed by the Indian Commissioner for Indus Waters P. K. Saxena, while Pakistan’s delegation was led by Pakistan Commissioner for Indus Waters, Syed Muhammad Mehar Ali Shah.

Pakistan reiterated its observations on the Kiru Hydroelectric project located upstream river Chenab and India’s new run-of-the-river small HEPs on Western rivers. Response to Pakistan’s objections to Indian projects including Pakal Dul and Lower Kalnai was also sought.

Read more: Pak-India Indus Water Commission annual session to commence on March 1

Both sides reiterated their committment to implement the Indus Water Treaty in its true spirit. The last session was held on March 23-24, 2021 in New Delhi, India.

Under the Indus Water Treaty that was signed in 1960 between the two, the commission is scheduled to meet at least once a year. About 33 million acre-feet (MAF) of water from the eastern rivers Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi has been given to India. Approximately 135 million acre-feet (MAF) of Kashmir’s western rivers Sindh, Jhelum, and Chenab have been allotted to Pakistan.

Pakistan is in the position to raise objections to the design of hydropower projects to be built by India as the country is not allowed to store water of western rivers Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab.

Read More

13 hours ago
PML-N submits resolution in NA to repeal PECA Ordinance

The PML-N has taken practical steps to repeal the Prevention of Electronic...
14 hours ago
Uzbek president accorded with guard of honour at PM Office

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev was given a red carpet welcome as...
14 hours ago
Imran cut energy prices as he panicked by PPP long march, asserts Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has claimed that Prime Minister...
15 hours ago
Govt preparing work plan for 'mobile phones on instalments' project

Federal Telecommunication and Information Technology (IT) Minister Syed Amin-ul-Haque said mobile phones...
16 hours ago
Police officials involved in running gambling den detained for investigation

KARACHI: Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Sindh Police on Thursday detained a...
16 hours ago
'Overseas Pakistanis are valuable assets'

LAHORE: District and Sessions Judge Dera Ghazi Khan Abdul Rahim said that...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

pakistan
1 hour ago
Rain spells may disrupt Pak-Aus Test match

ISLAMABAD: Rain spells may disrupt the third and fourth day of the...
1 hour ago
Will give tough time to Australia: Babar Azam

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani skipper Babar Azam believes the absence of Hassan Ali and...
Currency Rates in Pakistan
2 hours ago
Currency rates in Pakistan – Pound, Euro, Riyal on, 4th March, 2022

Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 4 March 2022, Check updated...
USD to PKR
2 hours ago
USD TO PKR: Today Dollar rate in Pakistan for March 4, 2022

Karachi: The Interbank US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) Closing exchange rate...
Adsence Ad 300X600