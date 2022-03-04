Pakistan-India Indus water commission annual session conclude

ISLAMABAD: The 117th meeting of the India-Pakistan Permanent Indus Commission concluded in Islamabad and discussed the entire gamet of water related issues between the two sides.

The Indian delegation comprising ten members was headed by the Indian Commissioner for Indus Waters P. K. Saxena, while Pakistan’s delegation was led by Pakistan Commissioner for Indus Waters, Syed Muhammad Mehar Ali Shah.

Pakistan reiterated its observations on the Kiru Hydroelectric project located upstream river Chenab and India’s new run-of-the-river small HEPs on Western rivers. Response to Pakistan’s objections to Indian projects including Pakal Dul and Lower Kalnai was also sought.

Both sides reiterated their committment to implement the Indus Water Treaty in its true spirit. The last session was held on March 23-24, 2021 in New Delhi, India.

Under the Indus Water Treaty that was signed in 1960 between the two, the commission is scheduled to meet at least once a year. About 33 million acre-feet (MAF) of water from the eastern rivers Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi has been given to India. Approximately 135 million acre-feet (MAF) of Kashmir’s western rivers Sindh, Jhelum, and Chenab have been allotted to Pakistan.

Pakistan is in the position to raise objections to the design of hydropower projects to be built by India as the country is not allowed to store water of western rivers Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab.