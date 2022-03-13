Pakistan Navy conducts successful weapon firing in North Arabian Sea

Pakistan Navy demonstrated live weapon firings of anti-ship missiles and torpedoes in the North Arabian Sea on Sunday.

Naval Chief Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi witnessed the live weapons firings along with senior officers from Tri-services.

During the firepower demonstration, Pakistan Navy ship, aircraft and submarine successfully hit their intended targets and reaffirmed the Navy’s warfighting capability and combat potential.

Speaking on the occasion, the Naval Chief expressed his entire satisfaction on the operational readiness of Pakistan Navy and its preparedness to defend the national maritime interests. He said Pakistan Navy stands fully prepared to tackle threats across the entire spectrum of warfare.

On 26th January 2022, the US patrol coastal ships USS Squall and USS Whirlwind visited Karachi, for a scheduled port visit from January 25 to 26, a statement said.

The crewmembers conducted visit, board, search and seizure (VBSS) training with the Pakistan Navy in preparation for a combined maritime security operation in the North Arabian Sea, it added.

“We are extremely excited to visit Pakistan as we build our relationship and sharpen our competitive edge in a very dynamic region,” Whirlwind commanding officer Lt-Cmdr Martin Dineen said.

Squall and Whirlwind are transiting the Middle East region in support of naval operations that ensure maritime security and stability. This port visit reflects the continued strong relationship and cooperation between the Pakistan Navy and US 5th Fleet.

Pakistan Navy Commodore Vaqar Muhammad on January 18, assumed command of the Combined Task Force (CTF) 150, one of three task forces under Combined Maritime Forces that operate to disrupt illicit activities by criminal organizations, including the illegal transport of drugs, weapons and people.

The Pakistan Navy has 21 times commanded operations in the Combined Maritime Forces; 12 times leading CTF 150 and 9 previous commands of anti-piracy Combined Task Force 151, which is more than any other participating country, including the United States.

“As we strengthen this partnership with Pakistan, we are able to build trust through valuable cross-training and deliver a robust interdiction capability to the Pakistani commander of CTF 150,” Squall, commanding officer Lt Cmdr Todd Strong said.

US Senior Defence Official and Defence Attaché to Pakistan Brigadier General Jim Sindle said, “The visit of the USS Squall and the USS Whirlwind is the latest in an expanding series of visits, exercises, and exchanges between the US and Pakistani Navies, demonstrating the strength of our bilateral relationship.”