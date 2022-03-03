Pakistan Navy detected another Indian submarine

The recent incident is the fourth detection in the last 5 years, ISPR said. Image: screengrab

Pakistan Navy Anti-Submarine Warfare Unit intercepted & tracked the latest Kalvari class Indian submarine on March, 1, the military media wing said on Thursday.

The information was shared by the official Twitter handle of director general (DG) Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). The video of the detection of an Indian submarine was also attached in the tweet.

#PakistanNavy Anti-Submarine Warfare Unit intercepted & tracked latest Kalvari class Indian submarine on March, 1.

The recent incident being the fourth detection in last 5 years is reflection of Pakistan Navy’s competence & resolve to defend maritime frontiers of Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/6sn1WvpUVj — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) March 3, 2022

In the tweet, it said, “#PakistanNavy Anti-Submarine Warfare Unit intercepted & tracked latest Kalvari class Indian submarine on March, 1.”

Read more: Operation Swift Retort testament to professionalism of Pakistan armed forces: ISPR