03rd Mar, 2022. 03:35 pm
Pakistan Navy detected another Indian submarine

03rd Mar, 2022. 03:35 pm
Pakistan navy Indian submarine

The recent incident is the fourth detection in the last 5 years, ISPR said. Image: screengrab

Pakistan Navy Anti-Submarine Warfare Unit intercepted & tracked the latest Kalvari class Indian submarine on March, 1, the military media wing said on Thursday.

The information was shared by the official Twitter handle of director general (DG) Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). The video of the detection of an Indian submarine was also attached in the tweet.

In the tweet, it said, “#PakistanNavy Anti-Submarine Warfare Unit intercepted & tracked latest Kalvari class Indian submarine on March, 1.”

Read more: Operation Swift Retort testament to professionalism of Pakistan armed forces: ISPR

It added, “The recent incident being the fourth detection in the last 5 years is reflection of Pakistan Navy’s competence & resolve to defend maritime frontiers of Pakistan.”

In October 2021, Pakistan Navy had “detected and blocked” an Indian military submarine from entering Pakistani territorial waters. It was detected and tracked by Pakistan Navy’s long-range maritime patrol aircraft.

The last year’s attempt by the Indian submersible vessel happened after 2016.

