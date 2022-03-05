Pakistan Navy makes us hold our head high: President Alvi

ISLAMABAD: The President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi said that the Navy made the nation proud as it put to shame all intruders by the continued vigilance of shores despite meagre resources.

Taking to Twitter, President Alvi lauded Pakistan Navy for remaining alert to defeat all designs against the country.

“Pakistan Navy makes us hold our head high. Despite meagre resources, it continues its vigilance of our shores, and puts to shame all intruders,” he added.

Dr Alvi was referring to the incident when Pakistan Navy Anti-Submarine Warfare Unit intercepted and tracked the latest Kalvari class Indian submarine on March 1.

The information was shared by the official Twitter handle of director general (DG) Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). The video of the detection of an Indian submarine was also attached to the tweet.

The incident is the fourth in the 5 years and has been the reflection of the Pakistan Navy’s competence.