Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Staff Reporter BOL News

01st Mar, 2022. 01:53 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Pakistan Post, PSCA sign agreement to deliver e-challans at doorsteps

Staff Reporter BOL News

01st Mar, 2022. 01:53 pm

Pakistan Post, PSCA sign agreement to deliver e-challans at doorsteps. Image: Bol News

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Pakistan Post and the Punjab Safe City Authority (PSCA) on Monday signed an agreement to deliver e-challans at doorsteps.

Punjab Postmaster General Khwaja Imran Raza and Safe City Authority Chief Operating Officer Muhammad Kamran Khan signed the agreement.

The PSCA would generate the challans of the violations caught on its cameras, which would be delivered through the Pakistan Post.

The Pakistan Post formed a cell for booking, sorting and monitoring of this project with the dedicated staff working round the clock.

The Pakistan Post would deliver the challans not only in the urban areas but also the rural areas of Pakistan and provide a special report of reasons in case of non-delivery.

Read More

2 hours ago
BOL CEO Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh wishes Pakistan's progress on Shab-e-Mairaj

BOL Media Group Chairman Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh wished prosperity and progress of...
2 hours ago
'Relief package announced by PM to help reduce the burden of inflation'

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said the relief...
2 hours ago
PPP’s movement forced govt to reduce oil prices: Murtaza Wahab

KARACHI: Referring to the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP)’s long march, Karachi Administrator...
3 hours ago
Asad Umar slams PML-N, PPP over global media coverage for their 'corruption'

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Tuesday...
3 hours ago
PM Imran to announce industrial package in Lahore

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will announce an industrial package in Lahore...
3 hours ago
Miftah, Ahsan Iqbal pick apart govt’s move to cut petrol, electricity prices

In response to the government’s slashing petrol and electricity prices, veteran Pakistan...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

4 mins ago
Shakira opens up about the reason she and Gerard Piqué fights most of the time

"Don't Wait Up," Shakira's current hit, is all too true for her...
china
4 mins ago
China backpedals on climate promises as economy slows

BEIJING: When China’s President Xi Jinping issued his traditional Lunar New Year...
flock abroad
18 mins ago
Disillusioned and ‘betrayed’, Brazilians flock abroad

SAO PAULO: Brazil’s vibrant mix of business, beaches and carnival has long...
France
30 mins ago
France says sanctions to ‘collapse’ Russian economy

PARIS: France said on Tuesday that Western sanctions against Moscow over its...
Adsence Ad 300X600