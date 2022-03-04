Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Xinhua Xinhua

04th Mar, 2022. 12:23 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Pakistan registers 953 new Covid-19 cases, 11 more deaths

Xinhua Xinhua

04th Mar, 2022. 12:23 pm
Pakistan reports 6,047 new COVID-19 cases, 29 more deaths

Masked people walk in a local market in Pakistan. Photo: AFP

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday registered 953 new Covid-19 cases and 11 more deaths, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Friday.

The NCOC, the country’s department leading the campaign against the pandemic, said that the overall tally rose to 1,512,707 cases, including 1,451,665 recoveries.

The number of active cases dropped to 30,794 in the country, including 890 patients in critical condition.

According to the NCOC data, 11 more people died while battling the pandemic on Thursday, bringing the death toll to 30,248.

Sindh province remains the most affected region in terms of the number of cases, with 569,338 infections, followed by the Punjab province which has reported 502,264 cases so far.

Read More

1 hour ago
Cop allegedly pushes man off building to death in Karachi

KARACHI: A policeman has allegedly pushed a man off a five-storey building...
2 hours ago
Todd Greenberg appreciates security arrangements made for Australian cricket team

Australian Cricketers' Association Chief Executive Todd Greenberg has appreciated the security arrangements...
2 hours ago
Fawad thanks Australian embassy for efforts to bring Australian team to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Federal Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Friday thanked the...
3 hours ago
Pakistan-India Indus water commission annual session conclude

ISLAMABAD: The 117th meeting of the India-Pakistan Permanent Indus Commission concluded in...
12 hours ago
Pakistan, Uzbekistan agree to further deepen, expand strategic partnership

Pakistan and Uzbekistan on Thursday agreed to further deepen and expand their...
13 hours ago
Sibi cultural festival kick-starts on Friday

The five-day annual historical and cultural festival of Sibi will start from...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

pcb
8 mins ago
Australian tour, historic day for Pakistan cricket: PCB

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisal Hasnain on...
bangladesh
16 mins ago
Nasum, Liton help Bangladesh end T20 losing streak

Bangladesh left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed and batsman Liton Das helped the team...
rod marsh
32 mins ago
Australian wicketkeeper-batter Rod Marsh dies at 74

Australian cricket great Rod Marsh was remembered as "a colossal figure" in...
32 mins ago
Pakistan-Uzbekistan Transit Trade Agreement operationalised

The transit Trade Agreement between Pakistan-Uzbekistan (AUPTT) has been operationalised on Thursday,...
Adsence Ad 300X600