Pakistan registers 953 new Covid-19 cases, 11 more deaths

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday registered 953 new Covid-19 cases and 11 more deaths, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Friday.

The NCOC, the country’s department leading the campaign against the pandemic, said that the overall tally rose to 1,512,707 cases, including 1,451,665 recoveries.

The number of active cases dropped to 30,794 in the country, including 890 patients in critical condition.

Statistics 4 Mar 22:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 36,678

Positive Cases: 953

Positivity %: 2.59%

Deaths :11

Patients on Critical Care: 890 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) March 4, 2022

According to the NCOC data, 11 more people died while battling the pandemic on Thursday, bringing the death toll to 30,248.

Sindh province remains the most affected region in terms of the number of cases, with 569,338 infections, followed by the Punjab province which has reported 502,264 cases so far.