Pakistan security forcers have killed seven terrorists including their commanders in Turbat, Balochistan on Tuesday, according to the ISPR.

Security Forces conducted an information-based operation that terrorists were present in their hideout in general area Gorchop, Turbat, Balochistan.

ISPR said that their commanders Hasil Doda and Washdil were among terrorists, who were killed in the operation.

Once the troops started clearance operation in the area, Terrorists tried to escape from their camp and opened indiscriminate fire onto security forces.

These terrorists were involved in recent firing and attacks on security forces in Makran Division.

A significant cache of arms and ammunition has also been recovered which was intended to be used in terrorist activities.

Earlier on 15th February, Security Forces have killed a terrorist commander, apprehended two terrorists and recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition during different operations in Balochistan.

According to ISPR, during an operation in Pasni based on information of presence of Terrorists in a Hideout the terrorist Commander namely Hidayat aka Balaach, involved in firing and IED attacks on security forces in Gwadar and Pasni areas, was killed.

In another intelligence-based operation conducted in District Khuzdar, security forces apprehended two Terrorists Niaz and Muhammad Jan along with two SMGs and a large quantity of ammunition.