Pakistan to continue cooperation with UN human rights machinery: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday said Pakistan would continue cooperation with the United Nations Human Rights machinery for the promotion and protection of all human rights and realisation of the sustainable development agenda.

In a meeting with the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet, the foreign minister underscored Pakistan’s commitment to the promotion and protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms.

He outlined the government’s policy aimed at ensuring human dignity, empowerment of women, advancing the rights of the child, safeguarding the rights of minorities, and promoting inter-faith harmony.

Qureshi and High Commissioner Bachelet discussed matters relating to the situation in Afghanistan.

The foreign minister stressed that the people of Afghanistan were in dire need of international assistance and support to avert a humanitarian crisis and economic meltdown.

While acknowledging the international community’s expectations from Afghanistan on respect for the human rights of all Afghans, the foreign minister stressed that the Afghan authorities should be constructively engaged.

He said the international community should also fulfil its commitments of humanitarian and economic assistance to the Afghan people.

The foreign minister briefed on the gross, systematic, and widespread violations of human rights in Indian IllegallyOccupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

While referring to the two Kashmir Reports issued by the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), he stressed the need for continuous monitoring of the grave human rights situation in IIOJK and measures to address it.

He particularly highlighted the increasing violations in IIOJK with respect to illegal demographic changes; reprisal attacks against human rights defenders, extra-judicial killings, fake encounters, and destruction of property, and the clear pattern of impunity enjoyed by Indian occupation forces under draconian laws.

The foreign minister underscored that India must be held accountable for its illegal actions and serious crimes.