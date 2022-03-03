Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

03rd Mar, 2022. 01:31 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

PDM, PPP settle for no-confidence motion against PM Imran

Web Desk BOL News

03rd Mar, 2022. 01:31 pm
PDM no confidence Imran

Sources said more than 80 members of different opposition parties including PPP, PML-N, JUI, and BNP-Mengal have signed the draft of the no-trust motion. Image: File

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

After frequent discussions, the opposition alliance, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) have agreed on bringing a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, Bol News reported on Thursday.

Sources said the consensus has been developed after telephonic and physical contacts between PDM Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, PPP co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Shehbaz Sharif.

It added that the leaders have given the green signal to the opposition’s committee to finalise the draft of the no-confidence motion against the premier.

Sources said more than 80 members of different opposition parties including PPP, PML-N, Jamiat-e-Ulema (JUI), and Balochistan National Party – Mengal (BNP-Mengal) have signed the draft of the no-trust motion.

Sources have also reported that the opposition has also prepared the requisition for calling the session of the national assembly (NA). The opposition members have claimed that the no-trust motion can be submitted in the assembly secretariat at any time.

Read more: Fazl claims no-confidence motion will be brought against govt in next 48 hour

Yesterday, PDM Chief Maulana Fazlur had claimed that the no-confidence motion against the government would be brought in the next 48 hours.

Read more: Chaudhry brothers assure PM Imran of their full support

Talking to the media in Islamabad, he said that the next two or three days were very important for the country’s politics.

He asserted that they had the required number for the success of the no-trust move. He added that all opposition parties were in complete agreement in toppling the government.

Read More

3 hours ago
Pakistan reports 768 new COVID-19 cases, 19 more deaths

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Wednesday reported 768 new COVID-19 cases and 19 more...
3 hours ago
Over 65% of population fully vaccinated, SAPM Faisal Sultan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Health Services, Faisal...
3 hours ago
Kulbhushan’s arrest proved Indian hand behind terrorism in Pakistan: Fawad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhary said the arrest of serving...
3 hours ago
Ahsan Chughtai becomes first Pakistani-American senior aide to New York mayor

NEW YORK: Ahsan Chughtai, a Pakistani-American activist, has been appointed as New...
4 hours ago
FM calls for peaceful solution to Ukraine conflict in conversation with EU representative

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that Pakistan has consistently stressed...
4 hours ago
Foreign reserves, exports increasing due to govt’s policies: Farrukh Habib

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib has said...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

pakistan
9 seconds ago
‘Looks a good wicket’: Cummins upbeat for historic Pakistan Test

RAWALPINDI: Australia's first Test in Pakistan in 24 years starting Friday is...
turkey
4 mins ago
Turkey’s inflation woes pit tenants against landlords

ISTANBUL: Kicked out in the middle of a harsh Turkish winter, 30-year-old...
australia
9 mins ago
Australia suffer Covid blow on eve of Women’s World Cup

WELLINGTON: Australia's star all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner has tested positive for Covid-19 on...
england
13 mins ago
Knight hopes spirit of 2017 inspires England’s World Cup defence

WELLINGTON: England captain Heather Knight hopes her side's ability to thrive in...
Adsence Ad 300X600