PDM, PPP settle for no-confidence motion against PM Imran

After frequent discussions, the opposition alliance, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) have agreed on bringing a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, Bol News reported on Thursday.

Sources said the consensus has been developed after telephonic and physical contacts between PDM Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, PPP co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Shehbaz Sharif.

It added that the leaders have given the green signal to the opposition’s committee to finalise the draft of the no-confidence motion against the premier.

Sources said more than 80 members of different opposition parties including PPP, PML-N, Jamiat-e-Ulema (JUI), and Balochistan National Party – Mengal (BNP-Mengal) have signed the draft of the no-trust motion.

Sources have also reported that the opposition has also prepared the requisition for calling the session of the national assembly (NA). The opposition members have claimed that the no-trust motion can be submitted in the assembly secretariat at any time.

Yesterday, PDM Chief Maulana Fazlur had claimed that the no-confidence motion against the government would be brought in the next 48 hours.

Talking to the media in Islamabad, he said that the next two or three days were very important for the country’s politics.

He asserted that they had the required number for the success of the no-trust move. He added that all opposition parties were in complete agreement in toppling the government.