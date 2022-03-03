PDWP approves Rs2.10 billion development schemes

LAHORE: The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) has approved the execution of two development schemes of the road sector with an estimated cost of Rs2.10 billion.

The schemes were approved in the PDWP meeting presided over by Planning and Development Board Chairman Abdullah Khan Sumbal.

The approved schemes included widening, improvement and construction of a 10 kilometer long road from Bhoun Bypass to Choa Chakwal Road via Karyala bypass at the cost of Rs750.511 million.

It also included the widening, improvement and rehabilitation of the 28 kilometer long road from Kallar Kahar to Manara in district Chakwal at the cost of Rs1.35 billion.

P&D Secretary Mujahid Sherdil, board members and secretaries of relevant departments attended the meeting.