Web Desk BOL News

04th Mar, 2022. 11:45 am
People of Sindh aware of PPP’s reality, says Qureshi

Foreign Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi. Image: Screengrab from APP video

BADIN: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Friday that the people of Badin now know the reality of the Pakistan Peoples Party and have given an indication of change.

Speaking at a press brief during an interval at the party’s Huqooq-e-Sindh March, the foreign minister and former PPP stalwart alleged that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari organised his party public gathering by spending government resources.

“People of Sindh are ready for change as they are thoroughly disappointed from the Zardari league, the people of Sindh are seeking a Messiah and we will want to give them Insaf Sehat Card,” he said.

The drug trade is at an all-time high in Sindh. We are all concerned about our children and their future. The people of Sindh are waiting for someone to take them out of this conundrum, he said.

Addressing ‘Sindh Huqooq March’ in Shikarpur, earlier, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said his party’s long march was designed for making contacts with the masses and hold the PPP accountable.

“I heard that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has left for Punjab today. Bilawal says he has left to hold Imran Khan accountable. He should hold us accountable for three years and we have come to hold them accountable for 15 years,” he said asking what the PPP had done for the people in 15 years.

